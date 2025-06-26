Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,290 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

FIIG opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

