Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,505,490. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE NOC opened at $487.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.17. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $422.69 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

