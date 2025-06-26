Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 27,182.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,529 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,394,000 after acquiring an additional 708,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,201,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,980,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ECL opened at $266.59 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

