Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 264,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

