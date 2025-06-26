Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EQ LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

