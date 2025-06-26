Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after acquiring an additional 510,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,691,000 after purchasing an additional 289,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $248.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.86.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

