Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,607 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,476,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,800,000 after buying an additional 349,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

