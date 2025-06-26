Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.69 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.