Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after buying an additional 916,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,633,000 after purchasing an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after acquiring an additional 208,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,723,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

