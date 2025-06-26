Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,184 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $419.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.72 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

