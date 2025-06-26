Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,399 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UITB stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.31.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
