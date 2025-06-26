Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,664 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

