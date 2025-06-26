Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $315.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.64.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

