Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.44 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 301 ($4.11). Capita shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($4.09), with a volume of 312,914 shares changing hands.

Capita Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.91, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.44.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

