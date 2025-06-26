Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

CGSM stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

