Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of COF opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.