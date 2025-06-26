Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,129,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.96, for a total transaction of $3,129,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,440 shares in the company, valued at $228,911,462.40. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Down 2.5%

CVNA opened at $315.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.02. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $351.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Read Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.