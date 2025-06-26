Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $284.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $284.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.14. The firm has a market cap of $789.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

