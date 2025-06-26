Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,931 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

