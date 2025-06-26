CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as low as C$6.55. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 469,756 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CEU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.