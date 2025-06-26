Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $236.72 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average of $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

