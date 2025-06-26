Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,807,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,662,578. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Up 2.0%
NYSE NET opened at $190.16 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of -826.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on NET
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- About the Markup Calculator
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.