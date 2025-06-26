Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,807,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,662,578. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE NET opened at $190.16 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of -826.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

