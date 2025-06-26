Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after buying an additional 68,661 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $6,515,149.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,870,209. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,987 shares of company stock worth $77,174,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $190.16 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of -826.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

