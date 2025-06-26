Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $1,015,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,848.98. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total value of $1,824,778.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,073 shares in the company, valued at $194,837,864.61. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,987 shares of company stock worth $77,174,354. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.0%

Cloudflare stock opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.78 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

