Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) vs. Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Head to Head Comparison

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Codere Online Luxembourg and Nintendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nintendo 0 1 3 1 3.00

Codere Online Luxembourg currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Nintendo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A Nintendo 23.81% 10.51% 8.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Nintendo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg $217.20 million 1.62 $4.23 million N/A N/A Nintendo $7.65 billion 15.44 $1.84 billion $0.39 58.31

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Summary

Nintendo beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

