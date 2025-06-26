Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.48 and traded as high as C$68.99. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$68.94, with a volume of 76,232 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a C$75.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$85.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.60.

The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

