Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.2% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 10,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $211.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

