Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FIX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Shares of FIX opened at $507.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.95 and a 200-day moving average of $420.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

