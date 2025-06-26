Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.49 ($24.99) and traded as high as €29.01 ($33.73). Commerzbank shares last traded at €28.69 ($33.36), with a volume of 4,099,969 shares changing hands.

Commerzbank Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

