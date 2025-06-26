Comparing Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Schrodinger has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schrodinger and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrodinger 0 1 4 1 3.00 Precipio 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Schrodinger currently has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 59.53%. Given Schrodinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Schrodinger is more favorable than Precipio.

This table compares Schrodinger and Precipio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrodinger $207.54 million 7.27 -$187.12 million ($2.63) -7.82 Precipio $18.53 million 0.90 -$4.29 million ($2.07) -5.31

Precipio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schrodinger. Schrodinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precipio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Schrodinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Schrodinger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Schrodinger and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrodinger -83.39% -44.74% -26.29% Precipio -15.45% -25.87% -17.93%

Summary

Schrodinger beats Precipio on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

