Comparing TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar -0.18% -4.34% -1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TGI Solar Power Group and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TGI Solar Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Solar 3 3 4 0 2.10

Earnings & Valuation

Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $14.74, suggesting a potential upside of 36.26%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than TGI Solar Power Group.

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and Canadian Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar $5.99 billion 0.12 $36.05 million ($0.50) -21.64

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than TGI Solar Power Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats TGI Solar Power Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. It offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions; solar system kits, such as inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; power electronic products; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operates battery energy storage projects. The Recurrent Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar power and battery storage projects; and operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. It has a fleet of solar and battery energy storage plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,005 MWp and 600 MWh. It serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies, as well as utility companies or grid operators, public utilities, licensed suppliers, corporate offtakers, and commercial, industrial or government end users. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

