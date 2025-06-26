Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

CNXC stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $27,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,280.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,158. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,707,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 3,068,916 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 880,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,418,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

