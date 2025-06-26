Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,944 shares of company stock worth $1,510,158. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. Concentrix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

