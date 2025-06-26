Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1,561.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,895 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,043 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,724,000 after acquiring an additional 499,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

