Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

