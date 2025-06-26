Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $132,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4%

CL stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.