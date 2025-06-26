Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 6,255 Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This trade represents a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.44. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

