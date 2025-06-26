Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BOCT stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

