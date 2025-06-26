Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 116 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $221.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

