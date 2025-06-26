Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

