Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

