Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.88 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.