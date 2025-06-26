Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGF. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9834 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

