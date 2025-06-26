Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 341,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

