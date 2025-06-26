Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

