Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

