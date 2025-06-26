Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3,093.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,135,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,090,000 after buying an additional 547,537 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 257,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

