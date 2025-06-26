Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

