Continuum Advisory LLC Has $105,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

