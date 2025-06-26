Continuum Advisory LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 122.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

